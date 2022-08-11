COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — From Columbus Beerfest to Kendrick Lamar live at the Schottenstein Center, there’s no shortage of things to do in central Ohio.

Americana Night at the Columbus Commons: Aug. 11

Music by Angela Perley and Aaron Lee Tasjan, with food trucks and bars.

Columbus Commons – 160 S. High St. Details. 5:30 p.m.

All Ohio Balloon Fest: Aug. 11-13

Featuring vendors, live entertainment, hot air balloons shaped like Darth Vader, Yoda, and more.

Union County Airport – 15000 Weaver Rd. Tickets. Times vary.

“The Wrong Man” and “High Society” – CAPA Summer Movie Series: Aug. 11-14

The 53rd CAPA Summer Movie Series, the longest-running classic film series in the U.S., will show “The Wrong Man” and “High Society” this weekend.

Ohio Theatre – 39 E. State St. Tickets. Times vary.

Franklinton Fridays: Aug. 12

On the second Friday of each month, the Franklin Arts District welcomes guests to a family-friendly event featuring live performances, local artists, and businesses.

Franklinton Arts District – 400 W. Rich St. Details. 6 p.m.

Dirty Dozen Brass Band: Aug. 12

Join the Dirty Dozen Brass Band as part of Rhythm on the River, a free six-part concert and performing arts series.

Bicentennial Park – 233 Civic Center Dr. Details. 6:30 p.m.

Ted Nugent: Aug. 12

Ted Nugent comes to Columbus with special guest Rick Monroe and The Hitmen.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. 7 p.m.

African American Male Wellness Walk: Aug. 13

NBC4 is proud to partner with the African American Male Wellness Agency for the 2022 African American Male Wellness Walk and Black Men’s Health Week, in support of eliminating health disparities and racism in our community.

Livingston Park – 760 E. Livingston Ave. Details. 7 a.m.

Columbus Beerfest: Aug. 13

Sample more than 150 local and craft brews, as well as new craft wineries and distilleries.

Kemba Live! – 405 Neil Ave. Tickets. Times vary.

Festival Latino: Aug. 13-14

Celebrating 25 years, the festival is a family-friendly event with activities, music, food, and more.

Genoa Park – 303 W. Broad St. Details. 11 a.m.

Kendrick Lamar: Aug. 16

Kendrick Lamar brings his “The Big Steppers” tour to Columbus.

Schottenstein Center – 555 Borror Dr. Tickets. 7:30 p.m.

Central Ohio Farmers Markets: Through summer

Central Ohio is home to an abundance of farmers’ markets offering fresh, locally grown produce, held every weekend during the summer months. Find your local market here.

Central Ohio County Fairs: Through summer and fall

July through October, central Ohio is home to a number of county fairs with classic rides, games, live entertainment, and food. Find your local county fair here.

For more events, view NBC4’s community calendar.