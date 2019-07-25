Get in FREE to Columbus Zoo or $10/person to Zoombezi Bay with Stuff the Backpack donation on Aug. 6

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The kids will be back in school before you know it–don’t miss NBC4’s Stuff the Backpack day at the Columbus Zoo and Zoombezi Bay on Aug. 6!

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, a family of 6 can get in for FREE to The Columbus Zoo or only $10/person for a family of 6 to Zoombezi Bay when you bring a new backpack stuffed with school supplies.

This deal is good only on Aug. 6. Share with your friends and help local students and teachers get the supplies they need!

Learn more about stuffing your backpack to donate at nbc4i.com/backpack

