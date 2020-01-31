Get a look inside BrewDog’s new Short North short-term rentals

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — BrewDog will open its first Kennels – two rentable two-bedroom, two-bathroom suites – above its Short North bar on High Street.

“We built this incredible hotel experience (at DogHouse in Canal Winchester),” General Manager Jon Quick said. “But we can’t build hotels everywhere, so how do we bring that experience to some of the unique neighborhoods we’re in?”

As it targets mixed-use developments for opportunities to grow its network of bars, the brewery wants to take adjacent or nearby apartment spaces and convert them into rentable spots for guests who want to spend a night or a weekend taking in that BrewDog experience (as well as the surrounding neighborhood).

In other words, if they can’t get to DogHouse, bring DogHouse to them.

