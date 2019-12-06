German Village holiday kickoff starts Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — You can feel the holiday spirit across Columbus and over in German Village the holiday magic is shining bright. Village Lights, the holiday-kickoff experience in German Village will be on Sunday December 8th from 5-9pm.

You can start your holiday shopping early. Businesses in German Village will be open late and have fun holiday specials for the event.

StriezelMarkt on the Platz will have vendors, ice carving, music, mulled wine and more.

Check out the Meeting Haus with NBC4 at 5:30PM. Stay tuned for the location and time of Mrs. Claus and Santa’s big arrival as well as other fun surprises!



Actors’ Theatre of Columbus will bring Santa and Mrs. Claus to read to children! Four different holiday classics will be read throughout the night and a free gift will be given to the first 350 kids 12 and under.