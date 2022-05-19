COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of the sweetest dogs yet to be featured on NBC4i.com is this week’s pup, “Georgia.” This 3-year-old weighs in at 40 pounds and loves attention. What takes this spayed female to the next level, she is perfect for doing absolutely nothing.

Georgia has been at the Franklin County Dog Shelter and Adoption Center since the end of March. She and any other dog that has been at the shelter for more than 14 days can be adopted for $18.

How to learn if a dog is right for you

The FCDS has a fostering program that allows potential adopters to take the dog home for a set period of time. This allows the dog and the family a few days to get used to each other. If at the end of the time period, the family can then choose to adopt or not.

“We have had great success with the shelter’s Foster-to-Adopt program and are encouraging families to take advantage of this great program,” said the spokesperson Les Wilson. “During the foster-to-adopt period, the shelter will continue to provide any medical care necessary along with providing each foster with food, a leash and collar, and any other necessary supplies.”

During the week of May 9-17, 108 dogs went into a foster-to-adopt home and 32 were adopted. At the time of this writing, 156 dogs were available for adoption or fostering.

Below are more dogs available, including more information about Georgia.

GEORGIA Age: 3 Years 1 Week (approx)

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 40 Ibs

Size: Medium

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Foster Animal

Sex: Spayed Female

PETEY Date In Shelter: 3/21/2022

Age: 2 Years 2 Months 3 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull

Weight: 49.2 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: White

Secondary Color: Brindle

Sex: Neutered Male

Busy Bee

LAPIS Date In Shelter: 4/8/2022

Age: 2 Years 4 Weeks

Breed: Pit Bull Mix

Weight: 61.2 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color:

FOSTER ANIMAL

Sex: Spayed Female

Constant Companion

JASMINE Date In Shelter: 3/25/2022

Age: 1 Year 3 Weeks (approx)

Breed: Siberian Husky Mix

Weight: 56 Ibs

Size: Large

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Female

Recommend Kids 8+

ZACHARY Age: 2 Years 4 Months 3 Weeks

Weight: 77 Ibs

Primary Color: Tan

Secondary Color: White

Sex: Neutered Male