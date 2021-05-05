Geordie’s Restaurant in Merion Village to close

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The owners of Geordie’s Restaurant in Merion Village, known for its “real English cooking inspired by Newcastle,” have announced they’re closing the restaurant at the end of May.

“Due to changes intended for the space we occupy in Merion Village and the ongoing industry-wide staff shortages, we have made the difficult decision to close Geordie’s Restaurant effective May 31st 2021,” wrote Glen and Clint Hall-Hones on Facebook.

“We have enjoyed serving the Columbus community and the many friends and family’s we’ve met through this venture,” they wrote. “We hope to see you again in some variation of our concept in the future.”

Foodies expressed their sadness at the news.

“We are going to miss having a great neighborhood restaurant,” one person posted. “Hopefully once things get back to somewhat normal you will be able to find a new place and reopen again. You will be missed.”