Genoa Township searches for Port-a-Potty ‘toilet torcher’

WESTERVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township officials are hoping to track down whomever set fire to a Port-a-Potty at Hilmar Park in Westerville, reducing the mobile toilet to a melted mess.

Township Police say a resident noticed the fire around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and alerted the fire department.

No one knows how the fire was set, but officials say it was contained quickly and caused no damage to area homes.

Anyone with information on the lawless latrine lighter is asked to call the Genoa Township Fire Department at 614-568-2040.