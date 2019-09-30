Genoa Township cracks down on school zone traffic violations

GENOA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — Genoa Township Police have issued more than 20 citations since the beginning of the school year for people driving distracted and speeding through school zones, putting children’s safety at risk.

Every day, cars fly by as students make their way to and from school.

“It’s frustrating,” said parent AnnMarie Hansan. “This year does seem to be higher than normal years. If I weren’t paying attention, they could hit my children.”

Since the beginning of the school year, police have issued more than 22 inside school zones.

“We’re not hiding on the side of the road,” said Genoa Police Lt.James McMillin. “We want to be visible so you can see everything. We are looking for you to follow the law. It’s a 20 mph school zone. Not 25. Not 30.”

And Monday morning was no different.

Within seven minutes of NBC 4 cameras rolling, police made their first traffic stop. The driver was going 37 miles per hour in the 20 miles per hour zone.

“Drivers are more distracted then they were in previous years,” McMillin said.

Texting, using a GPS.

Police say if you don’t see the flashing lights, you don’t see the cruiser, there’s no way you would see a child in the street.

Which is why parents and police want drivers to slow down.

“They are my world,” Hansan said. “There is nothing that is more important in this world.”

“We are out here to protect our children and we will stop you if you’re speeding and we will write a citation,” McMillin said.

Genoa Township Police said they’ve never had any tragic accidents inside the town’s school zones, but fender benders are not uncommon.