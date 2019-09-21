Generations at Legend Hills Orchard give back to fight cancer

UTICA, Ohio (WCMH) — Legend Hills Orchard is a business that runs five generations deep, which means that there are over 40 sets of hands to pick apples and take care of the farm.

Richard Hoar, a second-generation farmer at Legend Hills, said, “I like to pick, usually pick in the mornings on this four-wheeler. And I like to do that. Then wait on customers the rest of the day.”

All experiences that Richard Hoar gets to share with his children and grandchildren.

Susan Hatch, a third-generation farmer at Legend Hills Orchard and Richard’s daughter, said, “Our mom and dad raised us to work. It takes a lot of people, not just one or two, and we’re very appreciative of the family that we have.”

Especially when their struggles turned from the outlook of the fall harvest to cancer treatments.

“Rick and I were both treated at the James, and we are very thankful for them, and our mother who passed away in 2001, she was also treated at the James. She battled cancer for 14 years, and did see all of her grandchildren. So, we are so grateful for them. My dad had an operation in Licking Memorial, he’s fine, he’s 89 years old, so thankful for that,” Susan shared.

As a way to give back, they’re getting ready to host a Cancer Survivor Celebration where some of the money goes back the The James, and more smiles will be shared.

“We helped each other get through it, and so did our spouses. We shout out to the entire family,” Susan said.

“It takes an awful lot of help, and I wouldn’t be able to do it without it,” Richard said.

Legend Hills is open every day for you pick apples with your family, or shopping in the general store.

The cancer survivor celebration at Legend Hills benefiting the James, Ohio State’s cancer research center, was held Saturday.

There will still be apple picking that day along with other activities like face painting, barrel rides, a photo booth and food trucks.

A portion of the money from the event will be donated back to the James Cancer Hospital and Solove Research Institute.

For more information about Legend Hills Orchard, you can visit their website: https://www.legendhillsorchard.com/