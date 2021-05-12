Gender neutral bathrooms in Upper Arlington schools causing debate

UPPER ARLINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — There’s a debate happening in Upper Arlington schools regarding gender neutral bathrooms.

The six bathrooms around the school district are private and the doors go from the ceiling to the floor.

They are intended to be for both males and females, but the city says the code doesn’t allow for gender neutral bathrooms.

Some board members pointed to the community acceptance of gender neutral bathrooms, particularly in Grandview, but during the public comment period, some parents complained the discussion over the bathrooms only happened in executive session, not in a public meeting.

One parent said gender specific bathrooms, that are easily accessible during class change times, should also be provided.

The schools are putting up signs outside the bathrooms for now, to distinguish male or female, citing the city as the reason.

The city also says the plans for the bathrooms were approved for a specific sex, not as gender neutral.

School district officials say they’re hopeful an appeal will be granted in their favor.