COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second consecutive week gas prices decreased in Columbus.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 13.8 cents per gallon from last week to an average price of $3.67. It nearly matches the 14.3 cents per gallon decrease from one week ago. However it is still 18.1 cents more expensive than a month ago and 46.8.8 cents higher than a year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas has fallen 9.3 cents per gallon in the last week, down to $3.77 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.35 a gallon, while the most expensive was $3.99.