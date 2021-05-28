Gas prices rise over Memorial weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As Ohioans hit the road for the holiday weekend, they can expect to pay more at the gas pump.

According to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, the price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas rose to $2.99 across much of Columbus this week. De Haan said the national average is $3.04, which is the highest it has been since 2014.

“Now in Ohio, and Columbus specifically, it’s not the highest since 2014,” De Haan said. “In fact, Memorial Day weekend of 2018, we saw basically the same prices.”

De Haan tells NBC4 the increase in gas prices is the result of higher demand, but he does expect the price drivers pay to decline in the days to come.

“Starting now, it’ll trickle down maybe a penny or two a day for the next five to seven days, but overall Ohioans should expect prices to average somewhere between $2.75 to $3.25 for most of the summer,” he said.

For those driving out of state, De Haan suggests they shop around for lower prices before crossing state lines, as some nearby states are seeing higher prices.

“Ohioans headed to Michigan will pay more if they’re headed north of Toledo and if you’re headed east into Pennsylvania, you’ll be paying a lot more in Pennsylvania, so just a reminder to be sensitive crossing into or leaving a state line because gas prices can fluctuate significantly,” he said.