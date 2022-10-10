COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) —For three straight weeks gas prices have risen, but last week prices soared to nearly $4 per gallon.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area rose 27.7 cents per gallon from last week to an average price of $3.95. That is 46.9 cents more expensive than a month ago, and 88.9 cents higher than a year ago.

Nationally, gas has risen 13.8 cents to $3.92 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.64 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.33.