Gas prices increase nearly 14 cents in the Columbus area

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area saw a big jump in the past week.

According to GasBuddy, Columbus gas prices increased by 13.8 cents, with the average prices being $3.11 per gallon during the past week.

Prices are 18.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.14 higher than a year ago.

The cheapest station in Columbus is priced at $2.69 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.35, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The lowest price in the state today is $2.74 while the highest is $3.39, a difference of 65.0 cents per gallon.