Gas prices increase nearly 14 cents in the Columbus area

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

**FILE** (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, file)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Gas prices in the Columbus area saw a big jump in the past week.  

According to GasBuddy, Columbus gas prices increased by 13.8 cents, with the average prices being $3.11 per gallon during the past week.  

Prices are 18.7 cents higher than a month ago and $1.14 higher than a year ago.  

The cheapest station in Columbus is priced at $2.69 a gallon today while the most expensive is $3.35, a difference of 66.0 cents per gallon, according to GasBuddy. The lowest price in the state today is $2.74 while the highest is $3.39, a difference of 65.0 cents per gallon.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

One person in critical condition, another injured following east Columbus shooting

One dead, two injured in shooting near Linden market

Second group of Strauss plaintiffs asks for judge to step down

Akron shooting that left one dead, 2 injured

With central Ohio ERs busier than usual, doctor urges other avenues for non-emergency symptoms

Delaware County Fair returns in person

More Local News