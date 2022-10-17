COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The cost of gasoline took a dip for the first time in a month just as prices were approaching $4 per gallon.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 14.3 cents per gallon from last week to an average price of $3.81. That is still 46.7 cents more expensive than a month ago, and 55.6 cents higher than a year ago. Nationally, gas fell 5.4 cents to $3.86 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.43 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.00.