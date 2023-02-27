COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Each week in February, gas prices have fallen by at least 10 cents per gallon, including last week.

GasBuddy reports the average price for a gallon of gas in Columbus dropped to $3.09 Monday, which is 10.7 cents lower than the previous week and fourth week in a row of lower gas prices by at least 10 cents per gallon.

That price per gallon is also 52.2 cents lower than a month ago and 23.1 cents lower than a year ago.

Columbus Gas Price Tracker

The cheapest gas station in Columbus was priced at $2.66 a gallon with the most expensive topping out at $3.49, according to GasBuddy.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas dropped just over four cents per gallon, averaging $3.33.