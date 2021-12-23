COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As drivers hit the road for their holiday destinations, there is some relief at the gas pump.

According to Patrick De Haan, the head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, gas prices have declined across much of Ohio during the last several weeks.

On Thursday morning, De Haan said the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Columbus was $3.01 per gallon.

“Across Columbus, really the metro area, not only is the average $3.01, but you can find prices substantially lower,” De Haan said.

De Haan told NBC4 that gas prices in most neighboring states are similar to those in Ohio.

“Well just about any place I recommend shopping around,” he said. “Under three dollars a gallon is what you’re going to be looking for. Gas prices are cheapest if you’re headed south into Kentucky, but very comparable if you’re heading into Indiana. The only place you’ll really want to avoid is if you’re heading east into Pennsylvania.”

