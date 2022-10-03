COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For the second consecutive week gas prices increased in Columbus.

GasBuddy is reporting the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area rose 15 cents per gallon from last week to an average price of $3.68. That is 6.8 cents more expensive than a month ago, but 55.8 cents higher than a year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas has risen 11.1 cents, down to $3.78 a gallon on average.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.34 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.15.