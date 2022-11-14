COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – After a significant spike in gas prices last week, GasBuddy is reporting that the average price for a gallon of gas in the Columbus area fell 11 cents per gallon to an average price of $3.76.

Prices at the pump remain 9.7 cents lower per gallon from one month ago, but still 48.5 cents higher than one year ago.

Columbus Gas Prices Tracker

Nationally, gas has fallen 2.6 cents per gallon in the last week, matching the Columbus average of $3.76 a gallon.

The cheapest gas station in the Columbus area was priced at $3.45 a gallon, while the most expensive was $4.17.