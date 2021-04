COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Drivers are being detoured in southern Franklin County after a gas leak near U.S. 23 northbound and I-270.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, says all traffic on U.S. 23N is being diverted onto I-270, and all exits from I-270 to U.S. 23N are closed.

Photos from the scene show emergency crews in the area with the roadway shut down.

No estimate time for reopening was given.