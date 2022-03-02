CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — After multiple delays and cancellations, Garth Brooks will be returning to Cincinnati.

Brooks will be coming to Paul Brown Stadium, May 14, at 7 p.m.

This is Brooks’ first time in five years that he’ll be in Cincinnati and first time performing at Paul Brown Stadium.

In August of last year, Brooks announced he was canceling his September concert in Cincinnati due to the increase in coronavirus cases. This came after he rescheduled a 2020 concert due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the in-the-round seating concert go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster. There is an eight-ticket limit.