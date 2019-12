CINCINNATI, OH (WCMH) — Country superstar Garth Brooks has announced a tour stop in Cincinnati next spring.

According to a release, Brooks will be performing his only concert stop in Ohio, West Virginia, or Kentucky at Paul Brown Stadium on May 16, at 7pm.

Tickets for the concert go on sale at 10am, December 13.

To buy tickets, you can go to ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks, the Ticketmaster app, or call the Garth Brooks line at Ticketmaster at 877-654-2784.

Tickets are $94.95.