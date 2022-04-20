CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Garth Brooks will have not one but two Ohio concerts next month with a May 13 show in Cincinnati added to his tour schedule.

Brooks will perform on May 13 and 14 at Paul Brown Stadium at 7pm.

This is Brooks’ first time in five years that he’ll be in Cincinnati and first time performing at the Bengals home stadium.

In August of last year, Brooks announced he was canceling his September concert in Cincinnati due to the increase in coronavirus cases. This came after he rescheduled a 2020 concert due to the pandemic.

Tickets for the May 13 opening show go on sale April 29 at 10am. There is an eight-ticket limit.