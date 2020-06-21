Garage fire spreads to townhouse in northwest Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Firefighters are on the scene of a fire in northwest Columbus that officials said started in a garage, then spread to a townhouse building.

According to Columbus Fire Chief Steve Martin, the fire on the 5300 block of Tartan Lane reached the attic of the townhouse and then spread quickly from there.

Firefighters responded to the call at approximately 2:55 p.m.

Martin did not say how many homes are involved in the fire.

Martin said one person is in stable condition and being treated at the scene, but may be taken to a local hospital soon.

This story will be updated when more information becomes available.