Gamers try to qualify for Pokemon Worlds

More than 3,000 Pokemon fans, players, family, and friends will attend the 2019 Pokémon North America International Championships June 21-23. The event draws fans and players from around the country and globe into the thousands. The event will feature battles between competitors as they try to qualify for the Pokémon World Championships in Washington D.C. later his summer.

Elvin Gee is with Pokemon and explains there is a lot more to do than watch players and games.

“Players and spectators can try out our new video game coming out in November that’s called Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Sheild,” said Gee. “This is only the second time the public has been able to play it, so it’s a really exciting time for us.”

Photo By: Tony Mirones

Paul Gansen and son William traveled from Missouri to meet with friends and play the Pokemon video game that will be released in November 2019.

Each player gets 20 minutes to test the system out. The line was about 20 people deep Friday morning. There are game masters available to help guide the players through the new levels. Paul Gansen and his son William waited through the maze of stanchions for their turn to play the game.

“It’s a lot of fun,” said Gansen. “I’ve been a Pokemon fan for a long time and feels really good to bring my family here and have them enjoy it too.”

There are plenty of side events like video games. From trading cards to Pokken tournament DX. Typically these side events require registration and a fee to participate. Check here for registration information.

Click here for a complete schedule list of events.

