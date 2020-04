ASHVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — Many people are living day by day with no income during the COVID-19 crisis. The Walnut Elementary School in Ashville is helping those in need in its community with its food drive. Many of the staff members are parents and they said it’s upsetting to know that kids and families don’t have access to food in this community. On Wednesday morning, staff and students started collecting boxes and bags of food from cars that pulled up.

Emily Carle donated to show her kids what the community is all about.