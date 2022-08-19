GALION, Ohio (WCMH) – The Galion Police Department’s chief has been placed on administrative leave, according to city officials.

Chief Marc Rodriguez was placed on administrative leave beginning on Wednesday, said Matt Echelberry, Communications Director for the City of Galion. The city confirmed it placed Rodriguez on leave “pending a fact-finding effort,” but did not provide any further comment as of Friday afternoon.

Rodriguez has served as the chief of police for Galion since May 14, 2021. He was previously a lieutenant working within the department, before former Chief Brian Saterfield retired on May 8 of the same year. The city’s website said the department employs around 25 people that Rodriguez oversaw at any given time.