Galion Police: Boy, 4, shoots himself after finding handgun in home

GALION, Ohio (WCMH) — Police said a 4-year-old boy is dead after finding an unsecured handgun in his home.

Galion Police said officers responded to the Avita Health System at approximately 8:38 p.m. for a report of a child in the emergency room suffering from a gunshot wound.

According to police, the boy was able to gain access to a small caliber semi-automatic pistol.

Family members performed CPR and took the child to the hospital, police said.

The boy was taken via helicopter in critical condition to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, but died in flight at 11:22 p.m.

Police said they were able to recover a single shell casing and the handgun from the home. The items are being submitted to the Bureau of Criminal Investigation for testing.

The case remains under investigation.

The Galion Police Department reminds residents that it has gunlocks available at no charge and urges anyone with firearms in their home to properly lock and secure their weapons.