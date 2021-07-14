Galion drug bust results in two arrests

GALION, Ohio (WCMH) – A drug bust in Galion Wednesday resulted in two arrests.

According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, law enforcement officers and the METRICH Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Wednesday at approximately 6:32 a.m. on the 400 block of Fifth Avenue.

The sheriff’s office said the warrant was the result of a three-month investigation and resulted in the arrest of the targets of that investigation, Shawn Kouns, 49, and Teresa Howard, 47.

During the search, officers allegedly seized methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Both Konus and Howard face multiple drug-related charges and are currently being held at the Crawford County Justice Center.

The Sheriff’s Office utilized the Crawford County Special Response Team which consists of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus, Galion, Crestline and New Washington Police Departments along with Galion and Bucyrus Fire Departments.

