COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Gallia County man faces the possibility of life in prison after pleading guilty to drug charges in southern Ohio.

Michael D. Valentine, 39, of Bidwell, Ohio, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 400 or more grams of fentanyl, a crime punishable by 10 years to life in prison.

Valentine also pleaded guilty to two counts of dealing 40 grams or more of fentanyl; distribution of a detectible amount of fentanyl; possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.

Valentine was indicted in April after a six-month investigation by West Virginia and Ohio law enforcement agencies, which discovered he allegedly dealt approximately 141 grams of fentanyl from a rural property and had approximately 677 additional grams ready for distribution, according to Kenneth L. Parker, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

Valentine will be sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Watson at a later date.