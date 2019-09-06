Galena special council meeting ends in uproar, proposed annexation for development not discussed

GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) – A Special Council Meeting in Galena caused some confusion among residents Thursday night. According to village leaders, the only special item on the agenda was an ordinance about the village accepting land for a multi-use trail.

Second and third readings were waived and the ordinance passed. Village Solicitor Ken Molnar told the council the decision was time-sensitive and would save the village money.

However, there were also items not considered special on the agenda. Second readings about the pre-annexation and annexation related to the much-debated residential and commercial development were also on the agenda.

“They wanted to be able to get this in so they could get this approved by September 23 so that Champion could fast track getting this development done with the community fully against it,” said Noah Hostetler, a Galena resident.

According to the council president, it is not unusual to have other readings like the annexation ones put on agendas for special meetings. The agenda said those were expected to be readings only and that’s what they were. No discussions were had.

Mayor Thomas Hopper quickly ended the meeting after those readings to the dismay of much of the community in attendance.

“We have a lot of trouble getting communication back from mayor hopper and the council and we just want answers,” said Christopher Durrence, a Galena resident.

NBC4 asked the mayor if he wanted to say anything about what happened at the meeting but he declined to comment. The pre-annexation and annexation plans would need to be approved before rezoning for the development is approved.

The next meeting is scheduled for September 23. At that meeting, it’s expected there will be third readings for the pre-annexation and annexation and a hearing on the rezoning.