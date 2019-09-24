Galena approves redevelopment of Blackhawk golf course

GALENA, Ohio (WCMH) — People in Galena filled the village meeting hall Monday night as the council there discussed a proposed multi-use development, which has some residents furious.

The debate stems from the redevelopment of the property where Blackhawk Golf Course currently sits.

Monday, the council heard a third reading for an annexation proposal which could clear that property for a major residential and commercial development.

Many residents at the meeting said they want no part of that development.

“That’s too many people into a smaller space,” said resident Deb Jewett. “It’s the number of people in apartments, there’s just too many for what we’re expected to handle. That’s gridlock.”

Other residents remained optimistic.

“I am excited for mixed use up here,” said resident Casey Murphy. “To be able to go to take my family to a restaurant, not have to go to Polaris.”

Columbus developer Champion has proposed a development which could bring more than 1,000 new residences to Galena.

Opponents are looking at options to stop the development, including a ballot referendum.