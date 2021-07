GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH)– Columbus and Mifflin Township Fire Departments responded to a water rescue at Pizzurro Park Drive Thursday evening.

Kayakers were spotted in distress on Big Walnut Creek near Pizzurro Park.

Big Walnut Creek cuts between Pizzurro Park Drive and the Airport Golf Course. To the west of the park is Hamilton Road and I-270 to the east.

NBC4 has a crew on the scene gathering more information. Check back for updates