GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Division of Police is attempting to locate two teenage boys who have been missing from the same residence since June 1.

Police say that 17-year-old Curtis Watson and 15-year-old Lane Watson were both reported missing on June 1 and said on Sunday that there were no updates.

According to Gahanna Police, they may be together.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts can contact Gahanna Police at 614-342-4240.

Below are missing posters courtesy of the police department.