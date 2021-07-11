Two injured in shooting in Mifflin Township

Gahanna

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — A man and a woman were injured in a shooting in Mifflin Township Sunday evening.

According to Mifflin Township Police, the shooting happened at approximately 6 p.m. in front of some apartments near the intersection of Baughman Avenue and Agler Road. The victims, a 36-year-old man and a 31-year-old woman, were found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection.

The man was shot in the back and is in critical condition, while the woman was shot in the leg and is in stable condition.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Mifflin Township and Clinton Township police and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene.

“So victims were inside a white Cadillac when they were shot,” said a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson. “We have no suspect information at this time. No one is in custody. Our detective bureau will handle the investigation.”

