COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An injury accident closed Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62, according to a tweet by Gahanna PD.
According to OH-GO, there is a seven minute delay in the traffic at that area.
by: Cyn Rosi, Digital Multi Media Journalist
Traffic camera at 7:00 a.m. on Sept. 9. (Photo credit: OhGo)
