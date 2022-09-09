COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An injury accident closed Interstate 270 southbound at U.S. 62, according to a tweet by Gahanna PD.

According to OH-GO, there is a seven minute delay in the traffic at that area.

Traffic alert–Franklin County Sheriff's Office is on scene of an injury accident, 270 Southbound at the US-62 interchange. At this time, that interchange is closed. We have no ETA for when it will re-open. Please use an alternate route. — Gahanna PD (@GahannaPD) September 9, 2022