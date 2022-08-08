Gahanna Police say three men allegedly went to a house and stole firearms after holding the resident at gunpoint on August 3, 2022.

Photo of the suspect’s entering the vehicle

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna Police are looking for three men who allegedly held a resident at gunpoint to steal multiple firearms.

According to police, the three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on August 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was shown to be for sale on social media.

One of the suspects pulled out a handgun once inside the house while another took the firearms from the resident before they left, per police.

Photo of the suspect’s vehicle

Gahanna PD says the men are believed to be in their late teens and drove away in a white Chevrolet Cruze with slight damage to the front passenger side headlight.

Anyone with information is asked to call Gahanna Police at 614-342-4240.