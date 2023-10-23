GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The third of three suspects wanted for his role in an attempted home invasion that turned fatal has been arrested just over three years later.

According to Franklin County Municipal Court documents, Nicholas Rowan, 36, was arrested Saturday, three years and three weeks after he and two accomplices allegedly pushed their way into a house in an attempted home invasion. One suspect, Michael Brantley, was killed after a struggle with one of the residents at the Gahanna apartment.

On October 3, 2021, Gahanna police responded to reports of a shooting on Falcon Hunter Way, near Morrison Road and just off Interstate 270. Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound and two men who lived at the apartment.

Gahanna police said that two men, now identified as Brantley and Johnson, forced their way into the apartment and held one victim at gunpoint. The other resident was coming out of the bathroom and Brantley reportedly rushed at the resident and struck him with the barrel of his gun. A struggle ensued and the victim pulled out his own gun and shot Brantley.

Police said the man who shot the suspect called 911 to report the incident. Officers performed CPR on Brantley until medics arrived. He was taken to Mount Carmel East Hospital but was later pronounced dead.

A third unknown suspect, now identified as Rowan, fled the scene. An investigation revealed that Brantley, Johnson, and Rowan had exchanged text messages, with Johnson providing the location of the apartment to commit the robbery.

Rowan’s phone, along with images with a gun that was recovered from the scene, was found nearby. Rowan was arrested on charges of aggravated murder and issued a $1 million bond.

In June, Johnson was arrested, charged with aggravated murder and is currently out of jail after posting his $200,000 bond. Johnson has not yet been indicted for his charges, with Friday being the deadline to present his case to a grand jury.