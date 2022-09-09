Gahanna Police say three men allegedly went to a house and stole firearms after holding the resident at gunpoint on August 3, 2022.

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have arrested one suspect in connection to an incident where three men held a person at gunpoint to steal firearms.

A 17-year-old has been arrested and charged with one delinquency count of robbery, according to the Gahanna police. The teen was arrested after three suspects went to a house on the 400 block of Barwood Avenue on Aug. 3 just before 1:20 p.m. to supposedly purchase a gun that was listed for sale on social media.

Photo of the suspect’s entering the vehicle.

Deputy Chief Jeffrey Lawless said a teen had posted a gun for sale on Snapchat and found an individual who wanted to buy it. When the teen opened the door, he was met by three teens who asked if he had other guns.

“He was obviously outnumbered and scared,” Lawless said of the victim. “One of them left with the weapons in a case and the other one stuck around long enough to wave a weapon around. Didn’t say anything, just waved a weapon around at our victim.”

A neighbor who noticed the suspects running from the home called 911. Lawless said two handguns, one AR-style firearm and 90 rounds of AR-style ammunition were taken from the home. Investigators have not recovered the firearms.

Gahanna police said the men are believed to be in their late teens and drove away in a white Chevrolet Cruze with slight damage to the front passenger side headlight.

Police are asking anyone with information is asked to call 614-342-4240.