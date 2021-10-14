GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Gahanna police are looking for a suspect who has allegedly been turning off the exterior AC breakers at local businesses, including at radio station 104.9 The River.

The station posted a video of the suspect in action on their social media and said this is the second time they’ve been targeted.

Police say the suspect has also removed wires to other business equipment.

The suspect’s actions have not caused serious damage but have still caused headaches for the businesses, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to call the Gahanna Division of Police at 614-342-4240.