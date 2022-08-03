GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A senior woman last seen in another state has now been reported missing, according to the Gahanna Division of Police.

Darlene St. Louis, 77, was last seen Thursday morning in Fayette, Kentucky. She was on her way back to her home in Gahanna, but her family reported her missing when she did not arrive. St. Louis was driving a silver 2020 Kia Rio with a West Virginia license plate: NZG145, police said.

GPD said it is working with both Ohio and Kentucky law enforcement to find St. Louis and bring her home. An Ohio statewide Silver Alert went out to help locate her.

Gahanna police asked anyone with information on where St. Louis is to call 614-342-4240.