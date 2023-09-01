GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – The owners of Sexton’s Pizza are teaming up with a former Ohio State football player to open a new smash burger bar.

The Sexton brothers, Joey and Jamey, collaborated with Braxton Miller to develop the new restaurant that will be located at 921 E. Johnstown Road in Gahanna.

The new burger bar is in the same shopping center as Sexton’s Pizza’s Gahanna location. Since the two are so close, Joey Sexton said people will be welcome to eat their pizza at the burger bar.

Sexton said they are set to open this fall, and are aiming for October.

“As of now it’s all local beef smash burgers, we’ll have a plant-based option, we’re bringing our French fries in that we had to take off the menu at all our pizza locations because of how busy it got there,” Sexton said. “So I think people will be excited to see those fries again.”

Sexton said there will also be “different, fun flavors” of soft serve ice cream, and a full-service bar.

According to Sexton, he and Miller workout at the same gym, which is where they began discussing ideas.

“We’ve been working on this for a while,” Sexton said. “It just kind of was a good fit to bring him in from the start and help market the brand.”

He is aiming to have a very family friendly atmosphere.

“The restaurant will be really family-oriented,” Sexton said. “The kids will be able to play on the patio, there will be games and all sorts of things for them to do while their parents enjoy themselves.”

Sexton said there are plans for future locations.