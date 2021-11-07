GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — The Gahanna Division of Police is investigating separate crashes Sunday morning that left two people dead.

According to police, the first crash happened at about 2:22 a.m., along I-270 southbound in the area of the Claycraft bridge. Police say three vehicles involved, including one that was being towed, and a passenger in one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene.

The second crash happened around 2:27 a.m., on I-270 northbound near E. Broad Street. Police say a wrong-way driver was driving southbound in the northbound lane when the vehicle struck a semi-truck head on. The driver of the wrong-way vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both crashes remain under investigation.