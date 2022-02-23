GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — Search efforts continue Wednesday for a teenager officials said walked into Big Walnut Creek near Academy Park in Gahanna Monday night.

Trails along Big Walnut Creek remain closed due to high water in the area where the search is being held, Mifflin Township officials said in a press release.

Officials said the 17-year-old male walked into the creek shortly before midnight Monday near Nob Hill Drive. Gahanna police said the teen got into a fight with his family and left home on foot.

According to the statement from Mifflin Township, personnel from Mifflin Township Division of Fire, Gahanna Police, Columbus Police and Fire, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and New Albany Police, have all helped with the search.

Due to high water levels in the creek, rescue services have not used boats in the search yet, but will do so once the water levels drop, Mifflin Township said in the statement.

“As soon as the water is at a safe level, we will launch boats and swimmers to assist with our search efforts,” said Mifflin Township Division of Fire Chief Frederick Kauser. “We continue to work with members of the victim’s family, and we will exhaust every opportunity to recover this young man for them.”

Police helicopters and drones have been used in the search, which officials said extends from Academy Park south to the area near the VFW-Tri Community Post 4719.