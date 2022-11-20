GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – First responders across Ohio are reminding people to drive safely, especially as Thanksgiving week begins.

On Saturday night, two Ohio first responders were hit while working at scenes on the highway; a firefighter was hit and killed in Cleveland, and a Gahanna police officer was injured after being hit by a car.

Police said the Gahanna officer is in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries, hopeful he will make a full recovery.

Gahanna Police Lt. Ethan Moffitt said these incidents serve as reminders that drivers need to be aware of their surroundings and take it slow when necessary. He especially wants drivers to keep those things in mind as one of the busiest travel weeks of the year begins.

“Our hearts go out to our public safety brothers and sisters in Cleveland that regrettably lost a firefighter last night,” Moffitt said. “That incident and our incident, I think it illustrates the dangers our first responders face when they’re out at these scenes, particularly on freeways and busy roadways.”

Police said the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office cited the driver in the Gahanna incident for failure to maintain reasonable control.