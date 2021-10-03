GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — One of two suspects in what is believed to be an attempted home invasion was hit by gunfire Sunday night, according to a Gahanna city spokesperson.

The incident was reported at approximately 8:32 p.m. on the 800 block of Falcon Hunter Way.

According to a city spokesperson, one of the suspects fled from the scene on foot and remains on the loose.

The second suspect went to Mt. Carmel East with life-threatening injuries.

The spokesperson could not confirm the source of the gunfire.

There is no further information available at this time.