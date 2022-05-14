GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Gahanna police are investigating after a body was found Saturday morning in Big Walnut Creek.

According to a post to the Gahanna Police Department’s Facebook page, officers responded to the 100 block of Mill Street at approximately 8 a.m., where they located a body under heavy brush in the creek.

The body was taken to the Franklin County Coroner’s Office to be identified and to determine a cause of death.

Gahanna police were assisted at the scene by the Mifflin Township Fire Department, Columbus Division of Police, and the coroner’s office.

A 17-year-old boy was reported missing after wandering near Big Walnut Creek in the Academy Park area on Feb. 21, north of the area where the body was found Saturday. There is no word on if the two cases are related.