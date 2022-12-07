GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) – Two suspects police said have been involved in violent crimes are behind bars Wednesday, with one of those men being arrested twice in a matter of three days.

The investigation started Monday with police looking for a domestic violence suspect, who they identified as Labaron Lorenzo Thurmond, 34.

Officers went to a home on Verdin Court Monday to arrest Thurmond on domestic violence and assault charges. At the scene, officers learned there was a second man – Gayleon Spencer Jr., 34 – who was wanted on a probation violation charge in Detroit. He’s also a suspect in a late November killing.

“Information we received from the residence was that there was another occupant,” said Gahanna Division of Police Deputy Chief Jeffrey Lawless.

Both men were arrested, and guns were found inside the home, police said.

“We’re extremely pleased to have the weapons off the street and out of the hands of the individuals who have demonstrated a propensity for violence,” Lawless said.

But while Spencer has been in jail since Monday, Thurmond hasn’t.

Court records show Thurmond was given a bond of just a little more than $10,000 in connection to Monday’s arrest. He posted that bond Tuesday.

Police said Thurmond then contacted the victim in the domestic violence and assault charges. He’s now been charged with kidnapping and violating a protection order, police said, and was arrested again Wednesday.

“For us, it’s concerning, and obviously, because we’re concerned for our victim, that’s our main concern,” Lawless said.

Thurmond is scheduled to be back in court Thursday, when Spencer is also due for a court appearance.