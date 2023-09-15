GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — A fast-casual chain serving Hawaiian-inspired poke bowls will add its fourth central Ohio location, slating it for a Saturday grand opening.

With locations downtown, at Ohio State University and at Polaris, Columbus-headquartered Poke Bros has expanded to an additional shop between Gahanna and New Albany, according to a news release. The new 4780 Morse Rd. location of Poke Bros will bring it to more than 80 locations across 13 states, with its origins in Columbus.

“Most fast food options out there are the same old fried food,” Poke Bros founder Xue Gong Chen said in the news release. “We’re proud that Poke Bros gives people something that’s quick and easy for lunch or dinner but with fresh, healthy ingredients and great flavor. Good food should be easy to grab on the go.”

Poke Bros offers a “build-your-own” bowl assembly line, drawing on the Subway and Chipotle-popularized concept. Its menu is largely signature or build-your-own poke bowls — which are commonly filled with steamed rice, a variety of vegetables, and cubed raw fish — and lighter snacks.

The grand opening Saturday kicks off at 11 a.m. More information about Poke Bros can be found on the company’s website.