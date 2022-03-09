COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An NBC viewer sent in two pictures of the same albino squirrel raiding a bird feeder in Gahanna, but is it the only albino squirrel in this area?

This little guy — or girl — was seen on Sanctuary Place, at the Woods at Shagbark on Tuesday morning.

Albino squirrels range widely, some say up to two miles.

They are a variety of Eastern Gray Squirrel, and can weigh up to one-and-a-half pounds, and eight to ten inches in length. They are currently in mating season, and the mother squirrels will have two to four young in a ball-shaped nest.

In the 1800s, the squirrel population was so large, people had to turn in squirrel skins along with their tax payments.

Luckily for this little guy, we don’t do that anymore, and it can live safely on its foraged nuts, seeds, insects and tree fruits.

But, one squirrel which folks really, really, want to capture on film is Big Squirrel, the most-likely mythical squirrel of Clinton-Como Park who is “twice the size of an average squirrel,” according to a sign posted in the park in March, 2021.

Big Squirrel was also spotted in Iuka Park last autumn.

